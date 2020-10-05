Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- The retort packaging market was valued at USD 38.785 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.11% over the forecast period (2020-2025). The thermal sterilization of low-acid food products has been a prevalent means of preserving food and is the basis of the evolution of retort packaging. The ease and adaptability of the retort packaging technology resulted in rapid growth of the market.



Convenience is a major differentiating factor in packaging solutions. Recent innovations in retort packaging have emphasized reducing the overall weight of the materials, without compromising the packaging quality. This emphasis on weight reduction has received wide appreciation and is expected to be extensively adopted by the industry.



Retort pouches combine the advantages of the metal can with the frozen boil-in-the-bag. They consist a thin profile of the pouch or container that provides rapid heat transfer for both preparation and for sterilization during processing.



The prominent players in the global Retort Packaging market are:



Amcor, Ltd, Constantia Flexibles, Clifton Packaging Group Limited, Clondalkin Industries BV, Coveris Holdings SA, Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, Mondi PLC, Tetra Pak International S.A, Proampac, Sonoco Product Company, Winpak Ltd, Sealed Air Corp.



Global Retort Packaging Market Overview



Pouches to hold Major Share



Owing to various advantages such as high shelf life equal to metal containers, resistance to corrosion, customizable size, etc. compared to the other available alternates, pouches are one of the most widely used packaging methods.



The manufacture of pouches is easier compared to other forms of packaging. The rapid transfer of heat, aids in the preparation and sterilization during packaging. The thin profile of the pouch contributes to about 30%-40% reduction of processing times; these factors have further aided in the growth of pouches for retort packaging.



Governments of countries, like India, have been keen on producing vegetables and other ready-to-eat food in pouches to avoid contamination of the products. This also enables the availability of such foods off the shelf. These pouches also can be vacuum packed, which can be used for products, like smoked seafood.



Due to the development of on-the-go food consumption, the size of consumption has been decreasing, which has further provided a boost for pouches. There has been a shift toward flexible packaging compared to rigid packaging, which further enables the growth of pouches.



Competitive Landscape



The retort packaging market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with innovative and sustainable packaging, many of the companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets. For instance, in May 2018 Packaging companies Amcor and SIG partnered for Aluminum sourcing. The collaboration aims to ensure supply chain of aluminum foil meets Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI). In Feb 2018, Constantia Flexibles is investing a double-digit million euro (INR 100 crore) amount in the expansion of production capacity at its Indian subsidiary Parikh Packaging, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The extra capacity is expected to come on stream in 2019 and serve the growing demand from leading multinationals in the food and home and personal care (HPC) industries in India.



In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



