Global Returnable Packaging Market Worth $141.7 Billion by 2026 : APAC Region Is Projected to Be the Fastest-Growing Region

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2021 -- The report "Global Returnable Packaging Market by Product Type (Pallets, Crates, Intermediate Bulk Containers, Drums & Barrels, Bottles, Dunnage), Material (Plastic, Metal, Wood, Glass, Foam), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" The global returnable packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 104.9 billion in 2021 to USD 141.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2026. Increasing concerns about packaging disposal and the need to lower the environmental impact, strong demand for returnable packaging from end-use industries, and the need for sustainable & cost-effective packaging solutions are some of the major factors expected to drive the returnable packaging market. Rising demand from emerging economies and increasing R&D investments by the manufacturers offer growth opportunities to the market.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=231944920



In terms of value & volume, the pallets segment is estimated to lead the returnable packaging market in 2020.

The pallets segment accounted for the largest market share in the returnable packaging market. Pallets are used to carry and distribute various goods through all the stages of the supply chain. They offer protection to shipped goods from mechanical rupture, besides simplifying handling. The added advantage of pallets is that they are reusable and recyclable, which results in less packaging waste. Additionally, with the chilling time reduced, more produce reaches the destination quicker and fresher. Pallets are used in various industries, such as food & beverages, automotive, agriculture, building & construction, clothing, freight forwarding, logistics, electronics, and pharmaceuticals.



In terms of value & volume, consumer durables is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the returnable packaging market.

The consumer durables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Consumer durables comprise electronic appliances, computer hardware, tools, jewelry, and furniture. The consumer durables industry prefers packaging that can withstand the effects of harsh environments, temperature, and moisture. This industry requires packaging that is capable of meeting the specifications of manufacturers and enhancing their operational efficiency by delivering exceptional services such as instant product identification.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=231944920



The APAC region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the returnable packaging market during the forecast period.

The APAC region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the returnable packaging market in terms of both value and volume from 2021 to 2026. This region is witnessing the highest growth rate due to the rapid economic expansion. According to the IMF, China and India are among the fastest-growing economies globally. India is expected to overtake China with the highest growth rate, thus driving the global economy. The rising disposable income of people, shifting of manufacturing facilities from developed regions, such as North America and Europe, and rapidly growing industrial sectors are expected to drive the market in APAC.



Brambles (Australia), Schoeller Allibert (Netherlands), Menasha Corporation (US), DS Smith (UK), and Myers Industries (US), amongst others, are the key players operating in the returnable packaging market.



COVID-19 impact on global returnable packaging market

With the rise in cases of COVID-19, implementation of emergency protocols and shutdown of various operations and facilities have been observed during 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, has spread across the major APAC, European, and North American countries, affecting the market for returnable packaging since most of the global companies have their headquarters in these countries. This impact of COVID-19 had caused disruption in the supply chain, which had slowed down the market growth due to lack of raw materials and unavailability of workforce.



In 2020, the returnable packaging market was impacted to a very low extent by the COVID-19 pandemic with a nominal decline in CAGR. The market has been hampered owing to reduced raw material production, supply chain disruptions, and hampered trade movements during 2020. The end-use industries, such as food, beverage, automotive and consumer durables, were affected by the pandemic.



Get 10% Customization on this Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=231944920



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com