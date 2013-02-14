Global RF Transceiver Market for Mobile Devices 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global RF Transceiver market for Mobile Devices to grow at a CAGR of 5.83 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing use of high processing mobile devices. The Global RF Transceiver market for Mobile Devices has also been witnessing the transition to LTE standards. However, the increasing pricing pressure could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global RF Transceiver Market for Mobile Devices 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global RF Transceiver market for Mobile Devices market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating the global RF Transceiver market for Mobile Devices market space are Intel Corp. (Infineon), MediaTek Inc., Qualcomm Inc., and RF Micro Devices Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Skyworks Solutions Inc., ST-Ericsson NV, TriQuint Semiconductor Inc., Broadcom Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., Fujitsu Microelectronics Ltd., Spreadtrum Communications Inc., and Nvidia Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key trends in the global RF Transceiver market for Mobile Devices 2012-2016?

What is driving the global RF Transceiver market for Mobile Devices market?

What are the challenges to the growth in the global RF Transceiver market for Mobile Devices 2012-2016?

Who are the key vendors in the global RF Transceiver market for Mobile Devices market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors in the RF Transceiver market for Mobile Devices 2012-2016?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors in the global RF Transceiver market for Mobile Devices?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



Research portfolio in the Telecom series includes reports on the GPS Market, eCommerce Market, Mobile Application Market, M2M Market, VoIP Market, LBS Market, NFC Market, IPTV Market, Set Top Box Market, Unified Communications Market, Mobile Enterprise Market, Mobile Commerce Market, GPS Navigation Market, Telepresence Market, Femtocell Market, Telecom Software Market, LTE Infrastructure Market, Digital Map Market



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/94977/global-rf-transceiver-market-for-mobile-devices-2012-2016.html