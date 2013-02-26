Global RFID Forecasts, Players and Opportunities 2012-2022 : MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- This report is the summation of extensive research over twelve years including interviews with RFID adopters and solution providers in the various applicational RFID markets, giving an unprecedented level of insight into the total RFID industry and what is really happening. Purchasers receive an electronic PDF and (optional) printed copy of this report, a separate functional spreadsheet of the forecasts, and access to report updates throughout the year. Ten year forecasts are given split in many ways, with more than 190 tables and figures.



In 2012 the value of the entire RFID market will be $7.46 billion, up from $6.37 billion in 2011. This includes tags, readers and software/services for RFID cards, labels, fobs and all other form factors. It includes passive and active RFID.



In retail, RFID is seeing rapid growth for apparel tagging - that application alone demands 1 billion RFID labels in 2012. RFID in the form of tickets used for transit will demand 500 million tags in 2012. The tagging of animals (such as pigs, sheep and pets) is now substantial as it becomes a legal requirement in many more territories, with 294 million tags being used for this sector in 2012. This is happening in regions such as China and Australasia. In total, 3.98 billion tags will be sold in 2012 versus 2.93 billion in 2011. Most of that growth is from passive UHF RFID labels, however, at that frequency suppliers are still barely profitable so far.



This comprehensive report from IDTechEx gives the complete picture with detailed forecasts and depth unmatched by any other.



Full analysis by each market is given in great detail including in-depth historical data. Over 200 companies are profiled in this report. We give detailed ten year forecasts of the volumes of tags required, their value and the total market value for over 30 market segments.



RFID revenues are given separately by application type for 2005 to 2022, for both active and passive tags.



Using new, unique information researched globally by IDTechEx technical experts, we analyze the RFID market in many different ways, with over 190 tables and figures. They include detailed ten year projections for passive RFID in all market segments, including high value niche markets, active vs passive, interrogators, NFC, markets by frequency, markets by geographical region, label vs non label, chip vs chipless, markets by application, tag format and tag location. Cumulative sales of RFID are analyzed as are the major players and unmet opportunities. It covers the emergence of new products, legal and demand pressures and impediments for the years to come.



Which sectors are booming and which are underperforming? Which suppliers and profitable and why? What are the hot sectors? This report examines each sector in turn.



