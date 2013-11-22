Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global RFID Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global RFID market to grow at a CAGR of 22.4 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for RFIDs in the Retail segment. The Global RFID market has also been witnessing the increased R&D spending by vendors. However, the high capital investment required could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global RFID Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global RFID market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Alien Technology Corp., Impinj Inc., Intermec Inc., and NXP Semiconductors N.V.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Motorola Inc., RF Code, RFID4U, UPM raflatac, and Zebra Technologies Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146651/global-rfid-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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