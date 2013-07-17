Global RFID Semiconductor Market Forecast in the Apparel Industry 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Semiconductor market in the Apparel industry to grow at a CAGR of 19.8 percent over the period 2012-2016. Mandates made by retail giants that require suppliers to use RFID is one of the key factors contributing to this market growth. The Global RFID Semiconductor market in the Apparel industry has also been witnessing increasing R&D spending. However, the high initial investment required to deploy RFID devices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global RFID Semiconductor Market in the Apparel Industry 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global RFID Semiconductor market in the Apparel industry landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include NXP Semiconductors, Impinj Inc., Alien Technology Corp., and EM Microelectronic- Marin SA.



