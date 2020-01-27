Global Rice Syrup Industry 2019 Global Market Size, Industry Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2020 -- The latest report on "Rice Syrup Market (Nature - Organic, and Conventional; Raw Material Type - Brown Rice, and White Rice; End-use - Bakeries, Confectionaries, Beverages, Desserts & Dairy Products, Infant Formulae, and Food Services): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global rice syrup market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Premium Global Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/12879



Rice syrup manufacturers are majorly focused on mergers and acquisitions to expand its market share. Companies are also investing in research and development to innovate new products that match consumer tastes and preferences.



Rising Number of Cases of Diabetes, High Blood Pressure, and Heart Diseases Drive the Growth of the Rice Syrup Market



The rising number of cases of diabetes, high blood pressure and other heart diseases drive the growth of the rice syrup market as rice syrup is an alternative for the conventional table sugar. The increasing number of health-conscious people contributes to the growth of the rice syrup market. Rice syrup is safe to consume as it is made from organic rice which is free from pesticides and chemicals. Rice syrup contains vitamin B which is a curing agent for hairs and nails. Such benefits of rice syrup contribute to the growth of the rice syrup market.



In addition, increasing demand for rice syrup from foodservice industries like hotels and restaurants fuel the growth of the rice syrup market. The growing demand for plant-based sweeteners and natural products propels the growth of the rice syrup market. On the other hand, less awareness about the rice syrup hampers the growth of the rice syrup market. Moreover, growing research and development in rice syrup create novel opportunities for the growth of the rice syrup market. For instance, spray-dried clarified rice syrup solids are available in tablet forms that are easy to consume.



Ask Discount for the Latest Research Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/12879



Europe is Expected to Be Dominant in the Global Rice Syrup Market



Geographically, the global rice syrup market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the RoW. Europe is expected to be dominant in the global rice syrup market. The rising consumer preference for healthy food products and natural sweeteners fuels the growth of the rice syrup market in Europe. North America is anticipated to grow in the global rice syrup market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The growing number of health-conscious people in North America propels the growth of the rice syrup market in the North America region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow in the rice syrup market due to the increasing demand for natural sweeteners.



Rice Syrup Industry: Segmentation



The report on the global rice syrup market covers segments such as nature, raw material type, and end-use. On the basis of nature, the sub-markets include organic and conventional. On the basis of raw material type, the sub-markets include brown rice and white rice. On the basis of end-use, the sub-markets include bakeries, confectionaries, beverages, desserts & dairy products, infant formulae, and food services.



Rice Syrup Market: Competitive Landscape



The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Wuhu Deli Foods Co., Ltd., Wuhu Haoyikuai Food Co., Ltd, Axiom Foods, Inc., California Natural Products Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Habib-ADM Limited, ABF Ingredients, Ltd., Bharat Glucose Pvt. Ltd., Shafi Gluco Chem (Pvt) Ltd., Om Foods Inc., and Other Companies.



Browse Complete Global Report and Detailed TOC: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food-beverage/global-rice-syrup-market



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the rice syrup.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.