The global risk analytics market size is anticipated to witness significant growth on account of the increasing demand for risk mitigation to secure data from malicious attacks. Risk analytics is a part of risk management that helps to examine the investment portfolios, security issues, information technology, and other crucial aspects of a company and scrutinizes the risks associated with taking business-related decisions. A recent report by Fortune Business Insights titled, "Risk Analytics Market Size, Share and Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Application (Financial Risk, Operational Risk, Compliance Risk, Strategic Risks, and Others), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises) By Industry (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Retail, and Consumer Goods, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027," estimated the market to rise from USD 22.18 billion earned in 2019 to rise at a CAGR of 12.2% and reach USD 54.95 billion by the end of 2027.



The COVID-19 pandemic has not only impacted our lives on a personal level but also the world economy at large. International export and import transactions are at a standstill and the entire world economy seems to be lagging. However, with government support and following stringent emergency rules, we hope to soon overcome this bio war.



List of Key Players for risk analytics market



- OneSpan

- Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)

- Recorded Future, Inc.

- Risk Edge Solutions

- AxiomSL, Inc.

- Provenir

- Verisk Analytics, Inc.

- Moody's Analytics, Inc.

- IBM Corporation

- Oracle Corporation

- SAP SE

- Other players



The Report Answers the Following Queries



What is the future of this Risk Analytics Market?

Will the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic affect the market positively or negatively and how?

What are the key drivers, restraints, and challenges of the market?

Which are the major industry insights to the market?



Regional Analysis-



North America Generated Significant Revenue Owing to Increasing Acceptance of Risk Management Technologies by Various Industries



Geographically, North America earned USD 7.49 billion in 2019 and emerged dominant with the increasing adoption of software and services to protect crucial data. Besides this, the small and large enterprises are also adopting cybersecurity management services for improving the efficiency of their business, thereby aiding in the expansion of the regional market.



On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to gain impetus in the coming years on account of the advent of digital transformation, fewer cybersecurity practices in businesses, high internet access, and the increasing number of data violation cases. The increasing awareness



About the importance of data protection is propelling the adoption of risk analytics. Therefore, this region is likely to rise significantly in the forecast period.



Segment-



Financial Risks Segment to Earn Dominance Accountable to Uncertainties of International Exchange Levels



Based on segmentation by application, the financial risks segment earned the largest risk analytics market share on account of the uncertainty related to the credit quality, stock values, international exchange levels, liquidity, and asset costs. The implementation of advanced analytics solutions will help the financial firms and banks to predict the consumer preferences and behavior for better evaluation.



Competitive Landscape-



Moody's Analytics, Inc. is Holding Largest Share Due to Diverse Portfolio



Amongst the list of players operating in the risk analytics market report, Moody's Analytics Inc. emerged dominant on account of its diverse portfolio and wide adoption, especially across the United States. Besides this, Moody's approach to the development of analytics products and growth strategies is holistic and this may further help the company to continue dominating in the market in the coming years.



Key Industry Developments of the Risk Analytics Market include:



May 2019 – Thomas Reuters and IBM Corporation signed a collaborative agreement for integrating real-time regulatory models and artificial intelligence (AI) for helping banks meet the ever-increasing regulatory demands.



