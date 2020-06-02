Global Rna Based Therapeutics Market Assessment – Industry Analysis, Clinical Trial/pipeline Analysis, and Revenue Forecast Till 2028

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2020 -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global RNA- based Therapeutic Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028"



According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global market for RNA-based therapeutics was valued at US$ 1,756.5 Mn in 2019 and recording an exponential CAGR of 24.6% during the period of 2020-2028. RNA based therapy is a more efficient and accurate treatment strategy that modifies the faulty gene product by targeting RNA precursors using inherent therapies. Various biotech and pharmaceutical companies are developing RNA-based therapeutics to precisely regulate disease-causing genes and their alternatives. Only a few RNA-based therapies are currently approved in the market, and numerous are in different phases of clinical trials. In 2018, the first therapeutic RNA-based oligonucleotide was approved by the U.S. FDA. The further approval of RNA based therapeutics in the coming years is expected to propel the market growth significantly. Additionally, a growing number of strategic collaboration among the key companies operating in the market is expected to drive market growth significantly over the forecast period.



Global RNA- based therapeutic market reports cover prominent players such as Akcea Therapeutics Inc, Biogen Inc., Noxxon Pharma, Ophthotech Corporation, Olix Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sanofi S.A, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma Ltd , Acuitas Therapeutics, Arbutus Biopharma, Silence Therapeutics Plc, Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bio-Path Holdings Inc., Calando Pharmaceuticals (Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), Gene Signal , Gradalis, iCo Therapeutics, Lorus Therapeutics (Aptose Biosciences), Antisense Therapeutics Ltd., Marina Biotech, miRagen Therapeutics, Mirna Therapeutics Inc, OncoGeneX Pharmaceuticals, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaxis Ltd, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Regulus Therapeutics, Rxi Pharmaceuticals, Santaris Pharma A/S (Roche), Sarepta Therapeutics, Sirnaomics Inc., and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals among others.



Market Segments

Global RNA- based Therapeutic Market by Drug class Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- RNA Aptamer

- siRNA

- Antisense RNA

- mRNA



Global RNA- based Therapeutic Market Based on Therapeutic Area Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Oncology

- Genetic Disorder

- Ophthalmology

- Hematological Disorders

- Acute Hepatic Porphyria (AHP)

- Others



Global RNA- based Therapeutic Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- U.K.

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe



North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- U.S.

- Canada

- Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028



Why should buy this report:

- To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global RNA- based therapeutic market

- To receive industry overview and future trends RNA- based therapeutic market

- To analyze the RNA- based therapeutic market drivers and challenges

- To get information on RNA- based therapeutic market size value/revenue (US$ Mn) forecast till 2028

- Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in RNA- based therapeutic industry



About InsightAce Analytic

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.



