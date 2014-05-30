Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global RNAi Drug Pipeline Analysis market report to its offering

Global RNAi Drug Pipeline Analysis by PNS Pharma gives comprehensive insight on the various drugs being developed based upon RNAi technology. Research report covers all the ongoing drugs being developed in various development phases. Each drug profiles include detailed information like: Originator, Owner, Collaborator, Technology Provider, Licensee, Development Phase, Development Indications, Mechanism of Action, Country of Development and detailed analysis on the development process. Insight for each drug profile in development phase enables the reader to identify and understand the RNAi technology associated with the various diseases.



This report enables pharmaceutical companies, collaborators and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available investment opportunity in the RNAi Drug market based upon development process. Following parameters for each drug profile in development phase are covered in Global RNAi Drug Pipeline Analysis research report:



Drug Profile Overview



Alternate Names for Drug



Active Indication



Phase of Development



Mechanism of Action



Brand Name



Patent Information



Orphan Designation by Indication, Country & Organisation



Country for Clinical Trial



Owner / Originator/ Licensee/Collaborator



Administrative Route



Drug Class



ATC Codes



Breakup of RNAi Drug by Development Phase:



Research: 26



Phase-I: 88



Phase-I/II: 5



Phase-II: 10



Phase-III: 1



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156607/global-rnai-drug-pipeline-analysis.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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