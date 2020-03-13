Global RO Membrane Chemicals Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2015-2025 : GE Water, AXEON, Lenntech, Kroff, Inc., Ecolab

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- RO membrane chemicals are used to remove the hard salts, iron, minerals, colloidal, bacteria, and other microorganisms that get deposited on the surface of the membranes during the water purification process. Biocides and antiscalants, acid membrane cleaners, and alkaline cleaners are some of the key RO membrane chemicals used to prevent membrane fouling and membrane scaling caused by the substances.



Reverse osmosis (RO) is a water purification technology used primarily to remove ions, molecules, and larger particles from drinking water. The technology uses a semi-permeable membrane, which is made of cellulose or other material, to remove dissolved salts or organic molecules. RO membranes are used in applications such as desalination of seawater, brackish water treatment, wastewater recovery, and industrial water treatment. It is the most economical and practical method of purification and treatment of water.



Get a Sample Copy of the Report -https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/sample/76928



Desalination systems is the largest segment of the RO membrane market.

Desalination systems are estimated to be the largest application segment in the RO membrane market in terms of value. This dominance is mainly due to the high demand for clean and freshwater worldwide, population growth, industrial development, pollution of natural water resources, and rapid climate change. Seawater desalination technology is reliable and designed for large-scale production of potable water, thus resolving the issues pertaining to water scarcity of many countries.



Thin film composite membrane is estimated to be the largest material type segment of the RO membrane market during the forecast period.



Based on material type, thin film composite membrane leads the market due to its significant flow rate per unit area that allows high filtration performance in municipal water treatment and desalination. Owing to the implementation of stringent government regulations regarding water discharge from industries and setting up of water reuse and recycling plants across the region, the demand for thin film composite membranes is expected to witness high growth.



Major applications as follows:

Membrane Cleaning

Membrane Fouling Control

Membrane Scale Control



Major Type as follows:

Acid Membrane Cleaner

Alkaline Membrane Cleaner



Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for RO membranes during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for RO membranes. The growth is attributed to the growing demand for water from end-use industries such as municipal water treatment, power generation, chemicals, oil & gas, and mining. Water contamination is a severe issue in the Asia Pacific region due to increased environmental deterioration, high soil erosion, occasional flood, increasing pollution level, and other issues, especially in China, India, and Japan.



Get Discount : https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/discount/76928



Major Key players : Ampac USA, GE Water, AXEON, Lenntech, Kroff, Inc., Koch Membrane Systems, Ecolab, Avista Technologies, Inc., King Lee Technologies



Few TOC points:



5 Market by Type

5.1 Acid Membrane Cleaner

5.1.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Acid Membrane Cleaner

5.1.2 Acid Membrane Cleaner Market Size and Forecast

Fig Acid Membrane Cleaner Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Acid Membrane Cleaner Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Acid Membrane Cleaner Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Acid Membrane Cleaner Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)



5.2 Alkaline Membrane Cleaner

5.2.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Alkaline Membrane Cleaner

5.2.2 Alkaline Membrane Cleaner Market Size and Forecast

Fig Alkaline Membrane Cleaner Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Alkaline Membrane Cleaner Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Alkaline Membrane Cleaner Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Alkaline Membrane Cleaner Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)



6 Price Overview

6.1 Price by Manufacturers

Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers

6.2 Price by End-Use

Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use

6.3 Price by Type

Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt Type



View Full Report : https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/76928/global-ro-membrane-chemicals-market



Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market: Key Segments

The global reverse osmosis membrane market can be segmented based on type, filter module, application, and region. In terms of type, the reverse osmosis membrane market can be bifurcated into cellulose-based membranes and thin film composite membranes. The thin film composite membranes segment dominated the global reverse osmosis membrane market in 2017. Thin film composite membranes offer higher flow rate per unit area, thereby enabling high filtration rate in the RO purification process in applications such as municipal water treatment and desalination. The cellulose-based membranes segment is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period owing to advantages of these membranes over traditional methods such as distillation, absorption, and extraction.



About Market Growth Insight

Market Growth Insight is a one stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 10000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide ranging analysis and latest industry trends.



We are striving to provide the best customer friendly services and appropriate business information to accomplish your ideas.



Contact

2nd Floor, Manikchand Ikon, B-Wing, Dhole Patil Road,

Sangamwadi, Pune 411 001, Maharashtra,India.

+1 347 767 5477 (US)

+44 131 463 4161 (UK)

+ 91 8956 049 020 (IN)

Email: Sales@marketgrowthinsight.com

Website- https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com

Follow Us:- LinkedIn | Twitter | Google+ | Facebook