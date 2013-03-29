Global ROADM Component Market 2012-2016 New Research Report Published

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global ROADM Component market to grow at a CAGR of 29.22 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth increasing need to manage network traffic. The Global ROADM Component market has also been witnessing growing popularity of ROADM components in China. However, worsening economic conditions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global ROADM Component Market 2012-2016 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global ROADM Component market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include JDSU Corp., Finisar Inc., and CoAdna Holdings Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Nistica Inc., Oclaro Inc., Oplink Communications Inc., and NeoPhotonics Corp.

Brocade Communications Systems Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



