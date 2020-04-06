Global Robo-Taxi Market Business Opportunities and Global Industry Analysis by 2025 - Tesla, Daimler, BMW, Groupe PSA, Ford, General Motors, Nissan

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- A Robo-Taxi, also known as a Robo-Cab, a self-driving taxi or a driverless taxi is an autonomous car (SAE Level 4 or 5) operated for an e-hailing (on-demand mobility) service. The fact of eliminating the need for a human chauffeur, which represents a significant part of the operating costs of that type of services, could make it a very affordable solution for the customers and accelerate the spreading of Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS) solutions as opposed to individual car ownership. However, it raises the issue of job destruction.



In 2018, the global Robo-Taxi market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



The Report entitled 2019-2026 Global Robo-Taxi Market Report explores the essential factors of the Robo- Taxi market considering such as industry situations, market demands, market players adopted business strategies and their growth scenario. The Global Robo- Taxi market has been separated by this report based on the key player's profiles, Type, Application and Regions.



Segment by Key players:

- Tesla

- Daimler

- BMW

- Groupe PSA

- Ford

- General Motors

- Nissan

- Volkswagen Group

- Toyota Motor

- FCA

- Volvo

- Hyundai



Segment by Type:

- L4 Robo-Taxi

- L5 Robo-Taxi



Segment by Application:

- Passenger

- Freight



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Robo- Taxi Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Robo- Taxi Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Robo- Taxi Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Robo- Taxi Market Forecast

4.5.1. Robo- Taxi Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Robo- Taxi Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Robo- Taxi Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Robo- Taxi Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Robo- Taxi Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Robo- Taxi Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Robo- Taxi Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Robo- Taxi Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Robo- Taxi Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Robo- Taxi Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Robo- Taxi Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Robo- Taxi Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



