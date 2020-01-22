Global Rodenticides Market Professional Survey Report 2019, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- The report on "Rodenticides Market (Product Type - Non-anticoagulant Rodenticides, and Anticoagulant Rodenticides; Mode of Application - Pellets, Powders, and Sprays; End-user - Agricultural Fields, Warehouses, Household, and Other End-user): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global rodenticides market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Increasing Concern Regarding Food Wastes Among Framer is the Factors Drive the Growth of Industry



A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on rodenticides market is driven by the growing damages caused by rats in agriculture fields, warehouses, houses, and many others. Also, increasing demand for food grains across the globe coupled with increasing concern regarding food wastes among framer is the other major factors that drive the growth of the rodenticides market.



Furthermore, rising rodent population, the occurrence of pest-related diseases, growth in urbanization and increasing use of rodenticides in integrated pest management programs are some factors drives the growth of the market across the globe. However, environmental concerns overuse of chemicals and their harmful effects on humans could hamper the market growth. Moreover, product development creates an opportunity for the growth of the market in the next few years.



Rodenticides Industry: Segmentation



The report on the global rodenticides market has been broadly classified into product type, mode of application and End-Users. Based on product type, the market is further bifurcated into Non-anticoagulant rodenticides and anticoagulant rodenticides. Among them, the anticoagulant rodenticides segment is expected to be a larger contributor to the market between 2019 and 2025. Anticoagulants cause internal bleeding, which can ultimately lead to the death of the animal due to blood loss. By mode of application, the global rodenticides market is divided into pellets, powders, and sprays. Based on End-user, the market divided into agricultural fields, warehouses, households, and other end-user.



North America Holds the Largest Market Share of the Global Rodenticides Market



Geographically, the global rodenticides market has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among all regions, North America holds the largest market share of the global rodenticides market. This is attributed to the presence of a large number of the manufacturer. The U.S. region is dominating the North America rodenticides market throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be witness significant growth during the forecast period. The countries such as China and India are larger exporter of food grains and it is expected the ongoing expansion in the storage capacity in this region has a positive impact on the rodenticides market in the Asia Pacific region.



Major Key Players of the Rodenticides Industry



The global industrial radiography equipment market comprises with the players such as BASF SE, SenesTech, PelGar International, Neogen Corp., JT Eaton, Liphatech, Inc., UPL Limited, Syngenta AG, Bayer AG and Other Companies. These players are focusing on acquisitions and new product developments in order to strengthen their position in the market.



