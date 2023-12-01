Global Rodenticides Market: Trends, Growth Drivers, and Regional Insights

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2023 -- The global rodenticides market is experiencing significant growth, with an estimated value of USD 5.3 billion in 2022 and a projected reach of USD 7.1 billion by 2027. This report delves into key factors influencing the market, including types, applications, end-use sectors, and regional dynamics.



Key Findings:



Market Overview:



The rodenticides market is driven by rapid urbanization, increased awareness of public hygiene, prevention of vector-borne diseases, and rising purchasing power among the middle class. Government initiatives for environmental hygiene, such as India's "clean-up" movement, are contributing to the demand for pest control services globally.



Market Dynamics:



Challenges include the absence of uniform testing guidelines across regions, resulting in delayed product approvals. Lengthy approval procedures and growing resistance to chemical insecticides pose additional obstacles to market growth.



Urbanization Impact:



Rapid urbanization contributes to increased susceptibility to pests in urban areas. The shift from rural to urban living has led to a rise in urban populations globally, making cities incubators for new epidemics. Poor housing facilities due to urbanization create favorable environments for rodents and insects, leading to the spread of diseases.



Global Trade Trends:



Germany leads in rodenticide exports, followed by India, the US, the UK, Belgium, and Italy. Factors driving global demand include health awareness programs, crop losses, and rising health concerns due to rodent attacks. India is a leading importer due to its high population density and demand for pest eradication.



Regional Insights - Asia Pacific:



Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, with a projected CAGR of 6.5%. China and India are key drivers, with agriculture being a significant revenue-generating sector. The demand for rodenticides is rising to combat crop damage caused by rodents and to meet the increasing food production requirements.



Key Players:



Major players in the rodenticides market include BASF SE (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany), UPL (India), and Rentokil Initial PLC (UK).



Conclusion:



The global rodenticides market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by urbanization, hygiene awareness, and government initiatives. Challenges such as regulatory variations and resistance to insecticides need addressing. The Asia Pacific region, led by China and India, is expected to be a key growth driver in the coming years.



