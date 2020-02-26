Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- QY Research has announced the release of a new market research report on the global roller compactor market. Bearing the title "Global Roller Compactor Market Research Report 2020," the report shows that global roller compactor market is predicted to expand at a moderate CAGR of 5.6% between 2020 and 2026. By the end of 2026, the global market revenue is expected to increase at US$ 224.8 Mn from US$152.5 Mn reached in 2019.



Download Full PDF Sample Copy of Roller Compactor Market Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1505581/global-roller-compactor-market



High Use of Roller Compactor in CRO and Life Science Companies to Boost Growth



The global demand for roller compactor is expected to significantly improve in future. This could be due to the growing trend of lean manufacturing in the pharmaceutical industry to reduce manufacturing and research and development costs. High use of roller compactor in CRO labs and life science companies could further increase the demand for roller compactor. Early in 2019, Gerteis announced that one of its roller compactors is in use at Nucleo Life Sciences.



The global roller compactor market could also benefit from the growing demand for dry granulation and compaction machines in the chemicals and natural resources industries. The increasing significance of roller compactor as an important agglomeration technology to produce high-performance powders for the food and beverage industry may create more market opportunities in future.



Need to Improve Clinical Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Likely to Strengthen Demand



By type, the global roller compactor market is segmented into >200 kg/hour, 30-200 kg/hour, and <30 kg/hour. The report also includes analysis on key applications of roller compactor such as food and beverage, chemical, pharma, and other industries. The pharma industry could create ample of opportunities for roller compactor manufacturers in future. In April 2019, Metrics Contract Services added a couple of Gerteis roller compactors to boost its CRO and CMO manufacturing capabilities. The roller compactors will help the company to better process challenging powder formulations and highly potent active ingredients.



What are the Key Drivers of the Asia Pacific Roller Compactor Market?



? Rapid growth of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market



? Increase in the launch of low-priced generics



? High potential to overtake the West in terms of pharma market growth



? Strong demand for specialty chemicals



? High production and export of specialty food ingredients



Roller Compactor Companies to Look for Opportunities in Unexplored Markets



Some of the leading manufacturers of roller compactor are Fitzpatrick, KaiChuang Machinery, Hosokawa, KEYUAN, Alexanderwerk, Prism Pharma Machinery, Freund Corporation, Bepex, Beijing Longli Tech, Canaan Technology, Gerteis, Cadmach, L.B. Bohle, WelchDry, and Yenchen Machinery. Roller compactor manufacturers may look to expand in untapped regions with high market potential. In January 2020, Alexanderwerk announced the opening of its new office in Colombia, South America. Players could also focus on automation to increase the efficiency and performance of their roller compactors. Late in 2019, Fitzpatrick collaborated with Siemens to build an automation system for control and monitoring for its CSS Roll Compactor series.



Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1505581/global-roller-compactor-market



