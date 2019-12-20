Global Rotary Pump Market 2019, Comprehensive Analysis, Industrial Survey, Growth, Major Policies Report and Forecasts to 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a premium report on "Rotary Pump Market (Product Type - Gear Pump, Progressive Cavity Pump, Screw Pump, Lobe Pump, and Moving Vane Pump; Industry - Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Power Generation, Water & Wastewater, Machinery Industry, and Others; Distribution Channel - Online, and Offline): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global rotary pump market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



According to the IGR research analysts, the key factor driving the growth of the market is the adoption of newer technologies in agriculture to increase productivity. Rotary pumps are simple in design and efficient in handling flow conditions that are usually considered to low for economic application of centrifuges. The rotary pump available in different types such as lobular, cam-and-piston, internal-gear, screw, and vane pumps. Irrigation also has become highly evolved with sophisticated fluid management systems that are well suited for meeting the challenges of bringing fresh water to the farmer's fields, irrespective of the location, and providing him complete control over his available water resources.



Food and Beverage Sector is Anticipated to Grow During the Forecast Period



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the global rotary pump market that focuses on market opportunities along with the trends driving the market. The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth. It provides the market segmentation by product type (gear pump, progressive cavity pump, screw pump, lobe pump, and moving vane pump), by industry (chemical & petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, power generation, water & wastewater, machinery Industry, and others), by distribution channel (online and offline) and by geography. The food and beverage segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Rotary Pump Market



Geographically, the rotary pump market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Row. The Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the rotary pump market owing to the expansion of various end-user industries such as power, mining, wastewater, and chemicals. Further, the growing population and rapid urbanization in the Asia-Pacific region are increasing demand for oil & gas, electricity, and chemicals in developing economies such as India, Indonesia, and China which contribute to the demand and growth of the rotary pump market.



Key Players in the Market of Rotary Pump



The key players featured in the report are CIRCOR International, Tushaco Pumps, SPX Flow Technology Sweden AB, Dover Corporation, Colfax Corporation, Xylem Inc, IDEX Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, Viking Pump, and Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH. In May 2019, the Busch Group and Pfeiffer entered into a contract for strategic cooperation. Two companies aim to leverage, thus strengthening their place in the vacuum technology market and optimize the costs.



