Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Router Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Router market to grow at a CAGR of 14.94 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing Internet Protocol traffic. The Global Router market has also been witnessing the adoption of sophisticated technology. However, the need for huge R&D investments could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Router Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focusses on the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Router market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Juniper Networks Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are ADTRAN Inc., Allied Telesis Inc., and NETGEAR.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?



What are key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142013/global-router-market-2012-2016.html