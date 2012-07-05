Global Routers Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Global Routers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is growing demand for data privacy and data security. The Global Routers Market also been witnessing growing demand for integrated routers. However, the increase in counterfeit products could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Routers Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Routers Market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Cisco Systems Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Other vendors mentioned in the report: OneAccess Networks, Adtran Inc., HP Co., D-Link Corp., Netgear Inc., Tellabs Inc. and Ericsson Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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