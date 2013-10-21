Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global SaaS-Based Business Analytics Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering



Analysts forecast the Global SaaS-based Business Analytics market to grow at a CAGR of 24.51 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to improve efficiency and reduce overall operational costs. The Global SaaS-based Business Analytics market has also been witnessing the emergence of advanced analytics. However, the presence of a large number of open-source analytics vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global SaaS-based Business Analytics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Microstrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., QlikTech Inc., and TIBCO Software.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Actuate Corp., Adaptive Planning Inc., Bime, Birst Inc., Cloud9 Analytics, Gooddata Corp., Host Analytics, IBM Corp., Indicee, Inc., Infor Global Solutions Inc., Jaspersoft Corp., Microsoft Corp., SAP AG, SAS Institute Inc, Tableau Software, Teradata Corp., and Vmware Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Microstrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., QlikTech Inc., and TIBCO Software.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Actuate Corp., Adaptive Planning Inc., Bime, Birst Inc., Cloud9 Analytics, Gooddata Corp., Host Analytics, IBM Corp., Indicee, Inc., Infor Global Solutions Inc., Jaspersoft Corp., Microsoft Corp., SAP AG, SAS Institute Inc, Tableau Software, Teradata Corp., and Vmware Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144639/global-saas-based-business-analytics-market-2012-2016.html



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