Global SaaS-Based CRM Software Market Size and Share Research Report 2015

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Global SaaS-based ERP Software market to grow at a CAGR of 14.24 over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce the total cost of ownership. The Global SaaS-based ERP Software market has also been witnessing increased adoption by SMEs. However, data security issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global SaaS-based ERP Software Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global SaaS-based ERP Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include NetSuite Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP AG, and Workday Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Microsoft Dynamics Corp., Aplicor LLC, Intacct Corp., Infor Global Solutions, Epicor Software Corp., Sage Software Inc., Ramco Systems Ltd., Plex Systems Inc., QAD Inc., FinancialForce.com Inc., Exact Online, and RootStock Software.



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Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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Global Software-as-a-Service based Enterprise Resource Planning (SaaS-based ERP) Software market to grow at a CAGR of 13.93 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from SMEs. The market has also been witnessing increased influence from social media and mobile apps. However, data security issues and the lack of confidence of consumers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global SaaS-based ERP Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global SaaS-based ERP Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



LIST OF EXHIBIT



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: ERP Software Modules

Exhibit 3: SaaS-based ERP as a Segment of Global ERP Software Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 4: Characteristics of On-Premise ERP Software and SaaS-based ERP Software

Exhibit 5: Global ERP Software Market by Deployment Model 2012-2016 (percent)

Exhibit 6: Global SaaS-based ERP Software Market 2012-2016(US$ billion)

Exhibit 7: Increased Adoption by SMEs

Exhibit 8: Global SaaS-based ERP Software by Category Segmentation

Exhibit 9: Open Source and Proprietary ERP for SaaS



Global SaaS-based Expense Management Market - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-saas-based-expense-management-market-2011-2015-report.html



Global SaaS-based Expense Management market to grow at a CAGR of 21 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need to have better expense visibility. The Global SaaS-based Expense Management market has also been witnessing the increased adoption of end-to-end expense management solutions. However, the existence of in-house expense management systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global SaaS-based Expense Management Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global SaaS-based Expense Management market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Market Coverage

Market Overview

Key Offerings

4. Market Landscape

4.1 Market Size and Forecast

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.3 Five Forces Analysis

5. Geographical Segmentation

6. Key Leading Countries

USA

UK

Germany

7. Vendor Landscape

8. Buying Criteria



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Global SaaS-based CRM Software market to grow at a CAGR of 14.6 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for fast deployment. The Global SaaS-based CRM Software market has also been witnessing increasing demand for marketing automation. However, increasing concern about data security could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global SaaS-based CRM Software Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global SaaS-based CRM Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



TABLE OF CONTENTS



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Market Coverage

Market Overview

Key Offerings

4. Market Landscape

4.1 SaaS-based CRM Software as a Segment of the Overall SaaS-based Enterprise Application Software Market

4.2 SaaS-based CRM Software as a Segment of the Overall CRM Market

4.3 Global SaaS-based CRM Software Market

Market Forecast

4.4 Five Forces Analysis

5. Geographical Segmentation

6. Key Leading Countries

USA

Japan

UK



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