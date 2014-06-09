Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global SaaS-based ECM Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

ECM is used for managing the information and can be used as a software toolkit. It helps organizations in taking control of the content and increases collaboration. ECM allows the ingestion, archiving, and management of content that can be easily integrated with third-party systems within a content workflow. In addition, they can be offered through cloud or SaaS. SaaS ECM is a model used for delivering ECM as a service, where the solution is hosted in the cloud and accessed through a browser. The solution is deployed and managed by cloud service providers while end-users are able to use the service on a pay-per-use model.



Analysts forecast the Global SaaS-based ECM market will grow at a CAGR of 31.11 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



The Global SaaS-based ECM market is a part of Global ECM market. To calculate the market size, the report considers subscription revenue from sales of the following enterprise applications: Document Centric Collaboration, Web Content Management, Document Imaging, Document Management System, and Records Management.



Global SaaS-based ECM Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and APEJ regions, and Japan; it also covers the Global SaaS-based ECM market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



- Americas



- EMEA



- APEJ



- Japan



Key Vendors



- EMC Corp.



- OpenText Corp.



- Oracle Corp.



- SpringCM Inc.



Other Prominent Vendors







- Alfresco Software Inc.



- Fabasoft AG



- HP Co.



- Hyland Software Inc.



- KnowledgeTree Inc.



- Limelight Networks Inc.



- Software Innovation







Key Market Driver



- Need for Effective Management of Corporate Information.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- Data Security Concerns.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- Increasing Demand for Hybrid Cloud ECM.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156826/global-saas-based-ecm-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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