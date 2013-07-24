Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global SaaS-based Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Software-as-a-Service based Enterprise Resource Planning (SaaS-based ERP) Software market to grow at a CAGR of 13.93 percent over the period 20122016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from SMEs. The market has also been witnessing increased influence from social media and mobile apps. However, data security issues and the lack of confidence of consumers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global SaaS-based ERP Market 20122016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global SaaS-based ERP Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include Microsoft Corp., NetSuite Inc., Oracle Corp., and SAP AG.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Aplicor LLC, Deltek Inc., Epicor Software Corp., FinancialForce.com Inc., Infor Global Solutions, Intacct Corp., Plex Systems Inc., QAD Inc., Ramco Systems Ltd., RootStock Software, Sage Software Inc., and Workday Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



