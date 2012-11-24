Global SaaS-based Expense Management Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2012 -- The Global SaaS-based Expense Management market to grow at a CAGR of 21 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need to have better expense visibility. The Global SaaS-based Expense Management market has also been witnessing the increased adoption of end-to-end expense management solutions. However, the existence of in-house expense management systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global SaaS-based Expense Management Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global SaaS-based Expense Management market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Ariba Inc., Concur Technologies Inc., IBM Corp., and Oracle Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Infor Global Solutions Inc., Insperity Inc., Apptricity Corp., Cybershift Inc., SutiSoft Inc., Kenvast Software Inc., and Nexstep Infotech Pvt. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

