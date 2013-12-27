Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global SaaS-based Site Search Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global SaaS-based Site Search market to grow at a CAGR of 19.30 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing market for e-commerce. The Global SaaS-based Site Search market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of mobile devices. However, the issues pertaining to data security and privacy could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global SaaS-based Site Search Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global SaaS-based Site Search market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space are Adobe Systems Inc., Celebros Inc., Nextopia Software Corp., and SLI Systems.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Apache SOLR, Certona Corp., Easy Ask,Fact Finder, Google Commerce Search, PrismaStar LLC, SDL Fredhopper, Thanx Media, and Universal Business Listing.Org



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/148220/global-saas-based-site-search-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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