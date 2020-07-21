Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2020 -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global Salesforce CPQ Consulting Services Market Analysis – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028"



This report is a comprehensive analysis, forecast, market dynamics and major trends report, covering key market data on the Salesforce CPQ Consulting Services Industry segments. This market research report provides market estimation and forecast for value (US$) within Salesforce CPQ Consulting Services market segments.



CPQ is an advancement in Salesforce to customize the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) based on business. CPQ (configure, price, quote) is a method significant in generating sales proposal for companies offering complex product along with service combinations. Growing need for higher productivity with rising deployment of salesforce CPQ solutions across various industries to offer customizable and personalized products to the customers is primarily accelerating the market growth. Moreover, Major players involved in the market are focused on increasing their global presence through mergers & acquisitions and plant expansions.



In March 2020, Infosys completed acquisition of Simplus, a salesforece CPQ and billing applications specialist. Through this acquisition, Simplus is expected to bring to Infosys globally recognized Salesforce expertise, industry knowledge, solution assets, deep ecosystem relationships and a broad clientele, across a diversity of industries including high-tech, financial services, retail, healthcare, life sciences and manufacturing.



Salesforce CPQ Consulting Services market research report encompasses an exhaustive Study of this business space with regards to market share analysis, pivotal industry drivers, and the latest trends characterizing the Salesforce CPQ Consulting Services industry landscape. This report also covers details of growth spectrum, market size, and the competitive scenario of Salesforce CPQ Consulting Services market in the forecast timeline.



Salesforce CPQ Consulting Services Market -Competitive Landscape



Key players operating in the Salesforce CPQ Consulting Services Market include Simplus, SevenPoints, Code Zero Consulting, Algoworks, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) Consulting, RelationEdge, LLC, Appirio, Internet Creations, Corrao Group, 4C, Centric Consulting, LLC, Mountain Point, NexGen Consultants, Inc., Accenture, Bluewolf, Deloitte Digital, Keste, Statera, CapGemini and Original Shift



The Salesforce CPQ Consulting Services market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in local as well as international market.



Market Segments

Global Salesforce CPQ Consulting Services Market by Industry

- BFSI

- Manufacturing

- Media & Communication

- Retail & CPG

- Public Sector

- Healthcare & Life Sciences

- High Tech

- Others



Global Salesforce CPQ Consulting Services Market Based on Region

- Europe Salesforce CPQ Consulting Services Market Outlook, 2018-2028

- North America Salesforce CPQ Consulting Services Market Outlook, 2018-2028

- Asia Pacific Salesforce CPQ Consulting Services Market Outlook, 2018-2028

- Latin America Salesforce CPQ Consulting Services Market Outlook, 2018-2028

- Middle East & Africa Salesforce CPQ Consulting Services Market Outlook, 2018-2028



Major Qualitative Insights

- Industry Overview

- Future Trends in Salesforce CPQ Consulting Services Market

- Salesforce CPQ Consulting Services Market Drivers and Challenges

- Salesforce CPQ Consulting Services Market Size and Forecast

- Major Mergers & Acquisition in Oncolytic Virus Therapy Industry

- Competitive Landscape

- Company Overview

- Latest Strategic Developments



