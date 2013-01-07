Global Salt Market 2012-2016:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Salt market to reach 338.5 million metric tons by 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from the Chemical Processing industry. The Global Salt market has also been witnessing an increasing number of mergers and acquisition. However, the flat growth rate of the Salt market in the developed countries could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC Kindly Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/156756



TechNavio's report, the Global Salt Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Salt market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



For All Latest Reports Kindly Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/latest



The key vendors dominating this market space are K+S AG, China National Salt Industry Corp., and Compass Minerals International Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Chargill Inc. and Akzo Nobel N.V.



To Browse All Reports Kindly visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report



To Buy A Copy Of This Report Kindly visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/156756



Latest Reports:



Fixed VoIP Services Market in the US 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/156737

Global Blood Pressure Monitor Market 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/156738