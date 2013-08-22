Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global SAN Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Storage Area Networks (SAN) market to grow at a CAGR of 8.42 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market is the improved scalability facilitated by SAN solutions. The Global SAN market has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of Fiber Channel over Ethernet (FCoE) solutions. However, high cost of FC SAN solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global SAN Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global SAN market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Dell Inc., EMC Corp., HP Co., IBM Corp., and NetApp Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Oracle Corp., SolarWinds Inc., and Symantec Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Dell Inc., EMC Corp., HP Co., IBM Corp., NetApp Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Oracle Corp., SolarWinds Inc., and Symantec Corp.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/140232/global-san-market-2012-2016.html