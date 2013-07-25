Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global SAN Switches Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Switch market to grow at a CAGR of 5.62 percent CAGR percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is need to reduce storage administration costs. The Global SAN Switch market has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of fiber channel over Ethernet (FCoE) technology. However, high fiber channel SAN implementation costs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global SAN Switch Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global SAN Switch market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Brocade Communications Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., and QLogic Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Arista Networks Inc., ATTO Technology Inc., Chelsio Communications Inc., Emulex Corp., IBM Corp., Intel Corp., LSI Corp., and Mellanox Technologies Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



