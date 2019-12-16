Global Sanitary Pad Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- Overview



The Periods are one of the integral parts of the life of a woman. And the Sanitary Pads are not much behind the mark. The Sanitary Pads are also a thing of essential and an asset for the modern-day woman. The Sanitary Pads come into use when the woman is on her periods and experiences a feeling of menstrual pain, discomfort, and irritation. However, the Sanitary Pads are dedicated to the creation of comfortableness and effectiveness to the user so that nothing can be a barrier with her comfort in the days of her periods. The Sanitary pads are created by a number of companies that provide safety as the materials used are of hygienic quality.



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Market Analysis by Players:



Procter & Gamble

Kimberly Clark

Hengan International Group

Johnson & Johnson

Unicharm Corporation

Kao Corporation

Sofy

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Ontex Group NV

Torunskie Zakrady Materiarow Opatrunkowych S.A

Naty AB

Seventh Generation, Inc

Drylock Technologies

Corman S.p.A

ygienika Dystrybucja S.A

Napco Consumer Products

Bodywise (UK) Ltd

First Quality Enterprises, Inc

Premier FMCG (Pty) Limited

Millie and More Pty Ltd



Market Segmentation of Global Sanitary Pad Industry Market



The Global Market of the sanitary pads Industry has been primarily segmented into,



Disposable Sanitary Pads – These are the sanitary pads that are used for the sanitary hygiene of the females that are available in the market by various companies. These Sanitary pads are hygienic but tend to create waste products and are comparatively higher in price than the Cloth Sanitary Pads / Re-usable Sanitary Pads.



Cloth Sanitary Pads / Re-usable Sanitary Pads – The menstrual pads that are made up of fabric are the sanitary pads that used in the time of menstruation of a woman. The sanitary pads of cloth are worn in the underwear for the prevention of the flow of the menstrual fluid that includes the blood and uterine lining from seeping into the clothes. The cloth menstrual pads are a form of the reusable pads that act as an alternative to the disposable sanitary napkins or the menstrual cups. The reusable sanitary pads are low in price and reduce the use of the production of waste.



Major Geographical Regions of the Global Sanitary Pad Industry.



Based on the region, the Global Market of the Sanitary Pad Industry includes Canada and the United States of America, from North America. United Kingdom, Russia, France, Germany, Poland, Spain, and Italy from Europe. India, China, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Australia from Asia-Pacific. Mexico, Colombia, and Brazil from Central & South America. And Egypt, South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and GCC Countries from the Middle East & Africa.



Industry Insights



The Sanitary Pad Industry Market size is said to have encountered a revenue of 20.62 Billion USD in the year 2017. The expected growth of the Global Sanitary Pad Industry Market has been estimated to grow to a motivating figure by the end of the year 2025. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) has been projected more than its value of 6.5% per annum. The Global Sanitary Pad Industry Market was observed to be growing at a higher positive side in the year 2017. In the market study of the current topic, the base year has been considered as 2017. And the forecast period has been predicted as 2018 to 2025 for the estimation of the global market of Sanitary Pads.



Table of Content



1 Sanitary Pad Market Overview



2 Global Sanitary Pad Competitions by Players



3 Global Sanitary Pad Competitions by Types



4 Global Sanitary Pad Competitions by Applications



5 Global Sanitary Pad Production Market Analysis by Regions



6 Global Sanitary Pad Sales Market Analysis by Region



7 Imports and Exports Market Analysis



8 Global Sanitary Pad Players Profiles and Sales Data



9 Sanitary Pad Upstream and Downstream Analysis



10 Global Sanitary Pad Market Forecast (2018-2025)



11 Research Findings and Conclusion



……Continued



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