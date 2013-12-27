Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety market to grow at a CAGR of 8.45 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for enhanced public safety operations. The Global Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of satellite broadband communication for disaster management. However, the increasing adoption of LTE-based mobile broadband communication for public safety could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, Europe, the APAC region, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America; it also covers the Global Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space are Cambium Networks Ltd., Harris CapRock Communications Inc., Inmarsat plc, Intelsat S.A., and Iridium Communications Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Hughes Network Systems LLC, Lightaquared Inc., Thrane & Thrane Inc., and VTiDirect Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/148221/global-satellite-broadband-communication-in-public-safety-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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