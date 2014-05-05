Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Scar Treatment Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Scar Treatment

Scar treatment products are applied on a scar to treat, heal, and conceal the scar. Products such as gels, creams, oils, and sprays are available as OTC products or are prescribed to treat scars. They are an alternative to invasive surgical treatment, laser treatment, elastic wraps, and gel sheets. Scar treatment application products are easy to use and cost-effective in comparison with invasive treatments.

Analysts forecast Global Scar Treatment market will grow at a CAGR of 7.86 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

The Global Scar Treatment market can be divided into three segments: Burn Scars, Post-surgical Scars Other than Burn Scars, and Others. Burn scars, also known as hypertrophic scars, stay within the area of the original burn. The treatment of post-surgical scars varies with the degree of scarring. The treatment removes the scars caused by minor surgeries such as appendectomy or Caesarean section scars. Some scars can be hypersensitive and decrease ability to move. The Others segment includes scar treatment for aesthetic reasons such as the reduction in the appearance of acne scars.

Global Scar Treatment Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Europe, the US, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Scar Treatment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

Europe

US

ROW

Key Vendors

CCA Industries Inc.

Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KGaA

Oculus Innovative Sciences Inc.

Pacific World Corp.

Other Prominent Vendors



Avita Medical Ltd.

Enaltus LLC

Quantum Inc.

Revitol Corp.

Scarguard Labs LLC

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.



Key Market Driver

Increase in Appearance-consciousness among Consumers.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Challenge

Risk of Side Effects.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Trend

Increase in R&D Expenditure.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



CCA Industries Inc., Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KGaA, Oculus Innovative Sciences Inc., Pacific World Corp., Avita Medical Ltd., Enaltus LLC, Quantum Inc., Revitol Corp., Scarguard Labs LLC, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153542/global-scar-treatment-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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