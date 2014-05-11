Global Scar Treatment Market (Burn & Post-Surgical) 2014-2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Global Scar Treatment Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.Scar treatment products are applied on a scar to treat, heal, and conceal the scar. Products such as gels, creams, oils, and sprays are available as OTC products or are prescribed to treat scars. They are an alternative to invasive surgical treatment, laser treatment, elastic wraps, and gel sheets. Scar treatment application products are easy to use and cost-effective in comparison with invasive treatments.



Analysts forecast Global Scar Treatment market will grow at a CAGR of 7.86 percent over the period 2013-2018.



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Covered in this Report

The Global Scar Treatment market can be divided into three segments: Burn Scars, Post-surgical Scars Other than Burn Scars, and Others. Burn scars, also known as hypertrophic scars, stay within the area of the original burn. The treatment of post-surgical scars varies with the degree of scarring. The treatment removes the scars caused by minor surgeries such as appendectomy or Caesarean section scars. Some scars can be hypersensitive and decrease ability to move. The Others segment includes scar treatment for aesthetic reasons such as the reduction in the appearance of acne scars.



Global Scar Treatment Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Europe, the US, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Scar Treatment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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Key Regions

- Europe

- US

- ROW



Key Vendors

- CCA Industries Inc.

- Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KGaA

- Oculus Innovative Sciences Inc.

- Pacific World Corp.



Other Prominent Vendors

- Avita Medical Ltd.

- Enaltus LLC

- Quantum Inc.

- Revitol Corp.

- Scarguard Labs LLC

- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.



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Key Market Driver

- Increase in Appearance-consciousness among Consumers.



Key Market Challenge

- Risk of Side Effects.



Key Market Trend

- Increase in R&D Expenditure.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?