Analysts forecast the Global SCARA Robot market to grow at a CAGR of 4.15 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased adoption in the assembly process. The Global SCARA Robot market has also been witnessing the emergence of next-generation SCARA robots. However the increasing threat of cross industry vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global SCARA Robot Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global SCARA Robot market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Seiko Epson Corp., Denso Wave Inc., Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd., KUKA AG and Staubli Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Yamaha Robotics, Omron Corp., Adept Technology Inc., Fanuc Corp., Yaskawa Electric Corp., and Mitsubishi Electric Automation Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



