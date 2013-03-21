Global Scenario of Channel-in-a-Box Market - Global Scenario, Trends, Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast, 2011 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Channel-In-A-Box (Ciab) Market - Global Scenario, Trends, Industry Analysis, Size, Share And Forecast, 2011 – 2018 :- defines and segments the global CiaB market and Playout automation market with analysis and forecasting of the global revenues. It also identifies drivers and restraints for CiaB market with insights on trends, opportunities, and challenges. In addition to this the report also makes a comparison of CiaB with traditional Playout Automation to show why CiaB is better.



Channel-in-a-box (CiaB) is defined as collapsing the pieces of traditional master control and playout chains such as switchers, graphics, servers, audio, routing and channel branding into a single integrated software application that runs on generic IT-based hardware. Channel-in-a-box technology is the next big thing in master control automation this year but most of the major hardware merchants, even those selling it warn that (CiaB) is not yet ready for every buyer. This is mainly due to the fact that TV channels differ in sophistication, and complex installations may work best with traditional control room automation.



Browse Report: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/channel-in-a-box-ciab-market.html



The global market for Channel-In-A-Box is estimated to register double digit growth rate from 2012 to 2018.North America continues to be the largest market for (CiaB).However, growth is expected to be robust in the markets of Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA), out spacing the growth in North America and becoming the new market leader for (CiaB) globally in the next five years. In terms of revenue the market is expected to generate USD 148 million by 2018.



The market is driven by its latest technology advancement providing benefits to the producers and engineers who need a powerful yet compact outboard unit combining the sonic quality and features. As this technology is new most people are not aware about it and moreover the companies are selling Ciab at a high price and the market itself is becoming more competitive. These are the major barriers in the growth of the market. But integration is in trend and it’s still early to predict the future of (Ciab). After being inactive for a long period of time for more than a decade, CiaB is finally creating a buzz among presenters. With companies such as Grass Valley, Playbox, Snell, Harmonic jumping into this venture, this market is expected to grow with high revenues.



The major forces driving the market are factors such as need for reduction in capex and operational Costs, improving channel presentation, surge in small and mid-sized business (Broadcasters) and growth in channels and regional variants. At the same time, opportunities in delivering multiple channels by using CiaB will benefit the growth in this market.



Browse Report: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/channel-in-a-box-ciab-market.html



After being dormant for a long period of time for more than a decade, CiaB has finally creating buzz among broadcasters. With companies such as Playbox, Snell, Grass Valley, Harmonic jumping into foray, this market seems to grow big time. With stakeholders busy in promotional activities which can be evident from the present years IBC show at Amsterdam, the CiaB market has definitely gathered steam. The companies have started offering CiaB with irresistible price tags which makes the market even more competitive which is great news for budget strained broadcasters. Although CiaB comes with a word of caution that it is not for all, the merits that it has to its name makes it more appealing. The study comes out with an interesting finding which shows broadcasters are much interested in APAC and MEA markets.



The global channel-in-a-box market is estimated to grow from $43.4 million in 2012 to $146 million in 2017. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.42% from 2012 to 2017. In the current scenario national broadcasters continue to be largest adaptor for CiaB but regional broadcasters and other broadcasters are set to overtake national broadcasters in the future. In terms of geographies, North America continues to be the biggest market for CiaB solutions. However, over the next five years, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA) will experience increased market traction, to become the biggest CiaB market globally.



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world. MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services.



Transparency Market Research covers thirteen industry verticals; including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



Browse All Market Research Report : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/