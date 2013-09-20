Global Scenario of Cloud Computing Stack Layers - IaaS, PaaS, SaaS Market Strategies, Shares, and Forecasts 2010-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Cloud Stack Layers - IaaS, PaaS, SaaS: Market Shares and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2010-2016. IBM is the market leader in SOA Platform as a Service (PaaS) with 73% market share. Oracle / BEA /Sun participate in the market with 6% share, Microsoft with 5% share in 2009. Salesforce.com is the leader in virtualized software systems with 50% share in the CRM SaaS software as a service market. Different companies are leaders in different segments.



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Applications and infrastructure markets come together to make information technology delivery a utility. On demand systems scale to meet the needs of users and users only pay for the capacity they use. Strategies relate to different ways to position software, hardware and services for the most effective product set.



The popularity of the on-demand deployment model has increased significantly. Systems provide security, response time, and service availability. SaaS software as a service application is widely known by the salesforce.com computing model illustrates. Business applications and computing models have matured and adoption has become an issue for every IT department. Platform as a service (PaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) have joined SaaS as compelling aspects of cloud computing applications and infrastructure services.



An organization’s application development team and the application portfolio need to be managed as a piecemeal part of the IT infrastructure. It is generally managed on an application by application basis. Applications represent a major source of IT value and are a large IT cost component.



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The major management objectives for this critical area of applications implementation include improving service-oriented architecture (SOA) adoption, increasing Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) efficiency, improving cost management, and reducing ineffective spending.



The fundamental aspect of applications implementation relates to flexibility. The ability to be responsive to changing market conditions is central to the modern IT management task and the desire for systems that support that is anticipated to spur rapid growth of cloud computing. SOA services oriented architecture forms the base for achieving that capability.



Cloud Stack Layers - IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS are disruptive IT technology. Cloud markets are poised to get very big. At $20.3 billion in 2009 cloud computing markets are anticipated to reach $100.4 billion by 2016. Market growth comes because the technology has caught the imagination of IT mangers, on demand computing seems to work, viurtualization works, and the utility industry model is now applicable to IT. As IBM and others built out software that integrates across open systems, the cloud computing markets are enabled.



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The cloud computing technology works, its benefits have a positive ROI over the useful life of the servers, even a significant payback. The software systems are integrated, automated process is at the cusp of significant shifts in compute capacity delivery. Cloud computing is a disruptive technology. On demand cloud computing provides the cheap, easy to use, dependable computing hardware and software services model needed to drive industrial growth.



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