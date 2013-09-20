Global Scenario of Graphene and NanoCoatings Market to 2020

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Future Markets, Inc. along with Nanotech Magazine has published the most comprehensive analysis thus far on the burgeoning Graphene market. Presented in magazine format this fully updated to August 2013 report provides and easily readable and succinct guide to this wonder material. Driven by demand from markets where advanced materials are required, graphene promises to outstrip all current nanomaterials, especially in electronics and energy storage. Other markets graphene is impacting include aerospace, automotive, coatings and paints, communications, sensors, solar, oil, and lubricants.



Browse Global Graphene Market Research Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/graphene-the-global-market-to-2020-report.html



The exceptional electron and thermal transport, mechanical properties, barrier properties and high specific surface area of graphene and combinations thereof make it a potentially disruptive technology all these industries. The European Union is funding a 10 year 1,000 million euro coordination action on graphene. South Korea is spending $350 million plus on commercialization initiatives and the United Kingdom is investing over £70 million on various initiatives. Applications are coming onto the market for polymer composites and EMI shielding coatings. Graphene-based conducting inks are also finding their way into smart cards and radio-frequency identification tags. China is expecting to bring graphene products to the market in 2014 in consumer electronics. Many of the current and potential applications of carbon nanotubes may be taken by graphene, as it displays enhanced properties but with greater ease of production and handling. In this regard, carbon nanotubes may be viewed as a stalking horse for commercial applications of graphene. However, in an interesting development, using carbon nanotubes and graphene in combination shows great promise, allowing for greater consistency and higher concentrations of these materials in the end products.



Global NanoCoatings Market - http://www.researchmoz.us/nanocoatings-the-global-market-to-2020-report.html



Future Markets, Inc., in conjunction with Nanotech Magazine, has published a comprehensive market analysis thus far on the growing Nanocoatings sector. Presented in a graphical format, this fully updated report provides and easily readable and succinct guide to nanocoatings, their application and markets thereof. In the coating sector, high transparency and new functionalities and high-quality performance are increasingly important requirements and nanomaterials are being increasingly exploited to meet these needs.



Nanostructured coatings and films are witnessing growth in industries such as oil and gas, construction, solar, glass and electronics as they offer significant performance advantages over traditional coatings as well as being more potentially more cost-effective and environmentally friendly.



Properties such as anti-microbialism, product longevity, thermal insulation, gloss retention, dirt and water repellency, hardness, corrosion resistance, flame retardancy, ultraviolet radiation stability, improved energy efficiency, anti-graffiti, self-cleaning, moisture absorbing, gloss retention and chemical and mechanical properties are improved significantly using nanostructured materials.



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