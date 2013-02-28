Global Scientific Instrument Market 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Scientific Instrument market to grow at a CAGR of 5.07 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing demand from the developing economies. The Global Scientific Instrument market has also been witnessing the advancements in DNA sequencer technology. However, the decrease in global health care spending could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
Global Scientific Instrument Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Scientific Instrument market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The key vendors dominating this market space are Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., HORIBA Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
The other vendors mentioned in the report are JASCO Inc., BandW Tek Inc., and Illumina Inc.
Key questions answered in this report:
What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
