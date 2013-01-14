Global Seal and Gasket Market 2011-2015: ResearchMoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Seal and Gasket market to grow at a CAGR of 4.40 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to enhance engineering equipment's performance. The Global Seal and Gasket market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of on-board condition monitoring with advanced support systems. However, the increasing price of raw materials could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Seal and Gasket Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions. It also covers the Global Seal and Gasket market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Dana Corp., Flowserve Corp., Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB, and Timken Co.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Federal Mogul Corp., Henniges Automotive Sealing Systems, ElringKlinger AG, Blue Diamond Technologies Ltd., Hutchinson SA, Parker Hannifin Corp., SIEM Supranite SA, and John Crane Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



