Global Secure Access Service Edge Market Size, Latest Trends, Growth Insight, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2020 -- Secure access service edge is new enterprise networking technology which concur the function of network and security point solutions into unified global cloud native service. This service is also termed as SASE. It is an architectural transformation of enterprise security and networking, which enables IT to offer a holistic, agile, and adaptable service to digital business. SASE can reduce the time to develop new products and deliver them into market.



Continuous technological advancements in networking technology is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global secure access service edge market growth. For Instance, in June 2020, Versa Networks had launched its SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) SD-WAN services and private connectivity for working from home employees. By using this service employees can securely connect to applications in both public and private clouds. Furthermore, in July 2020, Forceprint had launched its dynamic edge protection suite of cloud native SASE solutions with unique featuring such as Cloud Security Gateway, and Private Access Offerings. It is specially designed for work from home security challenges across the network security and data protection. Moreover, increase in COVID 19 pandemic many organizations implemented work from home criteria for their employees and which is expected to propel the secure access service edge market growth.



For a better understanding of the Secure Access Service Edge market, a better grip over the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors are needed as they are impacting the market towards progress. Those factors can ensure a swift helming of the market by rough patches of economic crisis and help in averting plummeting results. With real-time data, the report captures the essence of the market and provides a close reading of demographic changes. Report would assist key players in assessing growth opportunities and optimally use resources provided by growth pockets.



However, lack of in- depth expertise is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global secure access service edge market growth. Also, complexity and performance, and enterprise culture and policies will affect the market growth during this analysis period.



Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Cisco, Cato Networks, VMware, Versa, Zscaler, McAfee, Symantec, Palo Alto Networks, Forcepoint, Fortinet, and Proofpoint



By Taxonomy

By Product Type

- Solution

- Services

By Application

- Information & Technology

- BFSI

- Transportation

- Manufacturing

- Entertainment & Media

- Others

By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



Global Secure Access Service Edge Market TOC

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Secure Access Service Edge Market Outlook

5 Global Secure Access Service Edge Market, By Type

6 Global Secure Access Service Edge Market, By Application

7 Global Secure Access Service Edge Market, By Region

8 North America Secure Access Service Edge Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

9 Europe Secure Access Service Edge Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

10 Asia Pacific Secure Access Service Edge Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

11 Latin America Secure Access Service Edge Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

12 Middle East Secure Access Service Edge Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

13 Competitive Analysis

14 Company Profiles



