Global Secure Content and Threat Management Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Global Secure Content and Threat Management Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rising number of compliance requirements. The Global Secure Content and Threat Management Market also been witnessing the increasing popularity of cloud-based security solutions. However, growing complexity of IT infrastructure could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio’s report, the Global Secure Content and Threat Management Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Secure Content and Threat Management market industry landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Check Points Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., McAfee Inc., and Symantec Corp. Other vendors mentioned in the report: Ahnlabs Inc., Array Networks, Inc., AVAST Software a.s., AVG Technologies, Avira Operations GmbH & Co. KG., Barracuda Networks Inc., BitDefender, Blue Coat Systems Inc., CA Technologies, Citrix Systems Inc., Clavister AB, Clearswift Corp., CREDANT Technologies, Edgewave Inc., ESET, spol. s r.o., eEye Digital Security, F5 Networks, Inc., Google Inc., Kaspersky Lab ZAO, M86 Security Inc., Norman ASA, Nortel Networks Corp., Palo Alto Networks, Imperva Inc., Panda Security Inc., Proofpoint Inc., SafeNet Inc., Sophos Ltd., Sourcefire Inc., and WatchGuard Technologies Inc., Websense Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

