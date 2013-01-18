Global Secure Digital Card Market to Grow at a CAGR of -5.3 Percent over the Period 2011-2015: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Secure Digital Card market to grow at a CAGR of -5.3 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for storage devices in smartphones. The Global Secure Digital Card market has also been witnessing the introduction of high-density memory cards. However, the increasing penetration of smartphones not compatible with secure digital (SD) cards could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Secure Digital Card Market 2011-2015 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Secure Digital Card market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Kingston Technology Co., SanDisk Corp., Toshiba Electronics Europe, and Transcend Information Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

