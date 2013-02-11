Global Secure Socket Layer Virtual Private Network Market 2012-2016 New REport

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global SSL VPN market to grow at a CAGR of 4.02 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for improved access control. The Global SSL VPN market has also been witnessing the market domination by the top three vendors. However, the security issues faced by SSL VPN could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global SSL VPN Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global SSL VPN market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Juniper Networks Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., and F5 Networks Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Array Networks Inc., SonicWall Inc., Microsoft Corp., AEP Networks Inc., Sangfor Technologies co. Ltd., PortWise Inc., and NeoAccel Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



Research portfolio in the Telecom series includes reports on the GPS Market, eCommerce Market, Mobile Application Market, M2M Market, VoIP Market, LBS Market, NFC Market, IPTV Market, Set Top Box Market, Unified Communications Market, Mobile Enterprise Market, Mobile Commerce Market, GPS Navigation Market, Telepresence Market, Femtocell Market, Telecom Software Market, LTE Infrastructure Market, Digital Map Market



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/95028/global-secure-socket-layer-virtual-private-network-market-2012-2016.html