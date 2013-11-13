Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Global Security And Vulnerability Management Market 2012-2016



Global Security and Vulnerability Management market to grow at a CAGR of 9.35 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing use of diverse operating systems. The Global Security and Vulnerability Management market has also been witnessing the widespread adoption of mobile devices in workplaces. However, the availability of open source solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Security and Vulnerability Management market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are EMC Corp., IBM Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., McAfee Inc., and Symantec Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Guidance Software Inc., Qualys Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetIQ Corp., and Tripwire Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report



3. Market Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape



7. Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market Segmentation by Product Category



8. Global Security Management Market Segmentation by Products



9. Global Vulnerability Assessment Market Segmentation by Products



10. Geographical Segmentation



11. Buying Criteria



12. Market Growth Drivers



13. Drivers and their Impact



14. Market Challenges



15. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



16. Market Trends



17. Trends and their Impact



18. Vendor Landscape



19. Key Vendor Analysis



20. Other Reports in this Series



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