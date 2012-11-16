Global Security Appliance Market 2011-2015: MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Security Appliance market to grow at a CAGR of 10.12 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in sophisticated cyber security threats. The Global Security Appliance market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of mobile personal computers (PCs). However, the increasing complexity of IT security could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Security Appliance Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Security Appliance market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Cisco Systems Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., and McAfee Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Array Networks Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., F5 Networks Inc., IBM Corp., McAfee Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Palo Alto Networks Inc., SonicWALL Inc., Sourcefire Inc., Symantec Corp., Trend Micro Inc., and WatchGuard Technologies Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



