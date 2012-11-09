Global Security Appliance Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Global Security Appliance market to grow at a CAGR of 10.12 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in sophisticated cyber security threats. The Global Security Appliance market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of mobile personal computers (PCs). However, the increasing complexity of IT security could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Cisco Systems Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., and McAfee Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Array Networks Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., F5 Networks Inc., IBM Corp., McAfee Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Palo Alto Networks Inc., SonicWALL Inc., Sourcefire Inc., Symantec Corp., Trend Micro Inc., and WatchGuard Technologies Inc.



Research portfolio in the IT Security series includes reports on IT Risk, Authentication, Verification, Risk Management, Network Security, Web Security, Biometrics, Security Software, Mobile Security, Data Security, IT Security Management, Cloud Security, Incident Management, Firewall Security, Information Security Management, Vulnerability Assessment, Hardware Security, Data Loss Prevention, Deep Packet Inspection



