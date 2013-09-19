Global Sedimentation and Centrifugation Market 2012 - 2016 : Industry Shares, Size, Trend, Analysis, and Forecasts to 2016 : ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Global Sedimentation and Centrifugation market to grow at a CAGR of 5.76 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from the process industries. The Global Sedimentation and Centrifugation market has also been witnessing the development of next-generation centrifuges. However, the increasing threat of rivalry could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Sedimentation and Centrifugation Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Sedimentation and Centrifugation market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Alfa Laval AB, Andritz AG, GE Co., and Siemens AG.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are FLSmidth & Co. A/S, GEA Westfalia Separator Group GmbH, GLV Group, and Pieralisi Group S.p.A.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



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1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.2 Five Forces Analysis



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