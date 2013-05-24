Global Seed Treatment Market: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Research Report 2012-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Growing focus of the seed industry on crop protection is leading to development of different seed treatment methods. The growing seed market is the key driver for seed treatment. In addition, higher prices of seeds and technological development in seed treatment methods are also leading to significant growth in demand for seed treatment.



This report analyzes estimates and forecasts the global market of seed treatment in terms of revenue and also analyzes major driving and restraining factors for the market. In addition, the study includes opportunities for the seed treatment market in the near future.



The study includes analysis of global demand for seed treatment in terms of revenue from 2011 to 2018. The study further segments the market on the basis of treatment type and crop type and analyzes the demand for each segment from 2011 to 2018. The report also includes analysis and estimates of seed treatment demand for the main geographical regions backed by analysis for major countries.



The study includes value chain analysis to give a comprehensive view of major players in the seed treatment market. The study also analyzes market competition using Porter’s Five Force Model and analyzes impact of suppliers, buyers, substitutes, new entrants and market competition. The study includes company market share analysis for the major players operating in the seed treatment market. Syngenta, Monsanto, Bayer CropScience, BASF, DuPont, Chemutra Inc. and Nufarm are some of the company profiles included in the report.



The report segments the global seed treatment market as:

Seed Treatment Market: Treatment Type Analysis

Insecticides

Fungicides

Other Chemical Treatments (herbicides, combo, micronutrients and more)

Nonchemical Treatment (bio-control and traditional)



Seed Treatment Market: Crop Type Analysis

Corn/Maize

Soybean

Wheat

Canola

Cotton

Other (potatoes, rice and more)



Seed Treatment Market: Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada



Europe

France

Russia

Germany



Latin America

Brazil

Argentina



Asia Pacific

China

India



Rest of the World

South Africa



