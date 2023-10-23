Global Seed Treatment Market Report: Growth and Projections 2022-2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2023 -- According to a comprehensive research report titled "Seed Treatment Market by Type, Application Technique (Coating, Dressing, Pelleting), Function (Seed Protection and Seed Enhancement), Formulation, Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" by MarketsandMarkets, the seed treatment market is estimated to have reached USD 6.1 billion in 2022. This market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% to attain a value of USD 9.2 billion by 2027.



Key Highlights:



Asia Pacific's Rapid Growth: The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth in terms of both volume and value during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of large developing countries with extensive agricultural lands, including India, China, Japan, and Thailand. These nations depend heavily on agricultural activities for per capita income. Cereals, grains, fruits, and vegetables are key agricultural commodities grown in the region.



Dominance of North America: North America holds a dominant position in the global seed protection market, contributing 39% of the market share. The region benefits from organized distribution chains and competitive advantages such as fertile soil, abundant water and land, entrepreneurial farmers, and efficient infrastructure. Major crops in the region include corn, soybean, and wheat, with seed treatment being a safe alternative to protect crops with minimal residue levels.



Non-Chemical Seed Treatment: The report projects the highest growth rate for non-chemical seed treatment methods, including physical and biological treatments. Physical treatments involve processes like steam, heat, or irradiation for seed disinfection and are suitable for organic farming. Biological treatments employ microorganisms to safeguard seeds against diseases, offering an effective alternative to chemical treatments.



Oilseeds Segment: Among crop types, the oilseeds segment, including soybean, cotton, canola, and sunflower, is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate. Soybean, a versatile crop with wide adaptability, plays a significant role in the oilseed category. Canola is gaining popularity as an economical alternative to soybean, and safflower oil is sought after for its health benefits.



Seed Enhancement Function: The seed enhancement segment, which focuses on improving seed germination and seedling growth, is anticipated to grow at the highest rate. This includes products and processes that enhance seed viability and nutrients, improving crop yield and quality.



Seed Dressing Technique: Seed dressing, which involves applying dry or wet formulations to seeds, is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the seed treatment market. This technique is prevalent in the Asia Pacific region due to its cost-effectiveness and is facilitated through various natural alternatives.



Liquid Solution Formulation: The liquid solution formulation, known as the 'quick wet' method, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the seed treatment market. This method ensures effective seed protection, especially through the application of fungicides, trace elements, and nutrients.



Asia Pacific's Growth Potential: Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the seed treatment market, driven by a thriving agriculture industry in China and Japan. These countries are witnessing increased investments from global players, fostering the demand for high-quality crops. Favorable seed treatment regulations also contribute to this region's growth, with China leading the way.



This comprehensive report provides a detailed analysis of the global seed treatment market, offering valuable insights into its growth, trends, and opportunities for various stakeholders in the agricultural sector.



