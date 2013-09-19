Global Self Checkout Terminals Market 2012-2016 - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast,

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Global Self-checkout Terminals market to grow at a CAGR of 15.1 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the reduction in queue size during the time of checkout. The Global Self-checkout Terminals market has also been witnessing the evolution of small size self-checkout terminals. However, the increased chance of theft due to inadequate monitoring of self-checkout terminals could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Self-checkout Terminals Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, Western Europe, the APAC region, and ROW; it also covers the Global Self-checkout Terminals market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Fujitsu Ltd., NCR Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Wincor Nixdorf AG.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are IBM Corp. and Pan-Oston Co.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



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6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.2.1 By Revenue

6.2.2 By Unit Shipment

6.2.3 By Unit Installed



7. Market Segmentation by End-users

7.1 Global Self-checkout Terminals Market by End-users 2012

7.2 Five Forces Analysis



8. Geographical Segmentation

8.1 Global Self-checkout Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012 (unit shipment)



9. Key Leading Countries

9.1 USA



10. Buying Criteria



11. Market Growth Drivers



12. Drivers and their Impact



13. Market Challenges



14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



15. Market Trends



16. Trends and their Impact



17. Vendor Landscape

17.1 Competitive Scenario

17.1.1 Key News

17.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.2 Market Share Analysis 2012

17.3 Other Prominent Vendors



18. Key Vendor Analysis

18.1 Fujitsu Ltd.

18.1.1 Business Overview

18.1.2 Business Segmentation

18.1.3 Key Information

18.1.4 SWOT Analysis

18.2 NCR Corp.

18.2.1 Business Overview

18.2.2 Business Segmentation

18.2.3 Key Information

18.2.4 SWOT Analysis

18.3 Toshiba Corp.

18.3.1 Business Overview

18.3.2 Business Segmentation

18.3.3 Key Information

18.3.4 SWOT Analysis

18.4 Wincor Nixdorf AG

18.4.1 Business Overview

18.4.2 Business Segmentation

18.4.3 Key Information

18.4.4 SWOT Analysis



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19. Other Reports in this Series



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Global Self-checkout Terminals Market Basis of Market Segmentation

Exhibit 3: Global Self-checkout Terminals Market Segmentation by End-users

Exhibit 4: Global Self-checkout Terminals Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 5: Global Self-checkout Terminals Market 2012-2016 (thousands)

Exhibit 6: Global Self-checkout Terminals Market 2012-2016 (thousands)

Exhibit 7: Global Self- checkout Terminals Market by End-users 2012 (percent)

Exhibit 8: Global Self-checkout Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012 (percent)

Exhibit 9: Global Self-checkout Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012 (thousands)

Exhibit 10: Global Self-checkout Terminals Markey by Vendor Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 11: Business Segmentation of Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 12: Revenue by Business Segments 2012

Exhibit 13: Business Segmentation of NCR Corp.

Exhibit 14: Business Segmentation of Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 15: Revenue by Business Segments 2012

Exhibit 16: Business Segmentation of Wincor Nixdorf AG

Exhibit 17: Revenue of Wincor Nixdorf AG by Industrial Segment 2011/2012

Exhibit 18: Revenue of Wincor Nixdorf AG by Geographical Region 2011/2012

Exhibit 19: Revenue of Wincor Nixdorf AG by Business Segment 2011/2012



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